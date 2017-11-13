Actress Maria Isabel Lopez to be penalized for using ASEAN lane

Posted November 14th, 2017 | News | Comments | 186 views

via Maria Isabel Lopez FB page

By Chad de Guzman/CNN Philippines – Transport authorities are preparing sanctions for actress Maria Isabel Lopez after she drove on EDSA lanes reserved for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings.

Lopez on Saturday evening posted a video and photos on her Instagram and Facebook accounts, showing how she removed some of the divider cones and entered the lanes designated for world leaders and delegates.

Her post, which became viral on social media, read: “Driving with hazards ‘on’ at the #aseanlane. I removed the divider cones!! Then all the other motorists behind me followed! MMDA thinks I’m an official ASEAN delegate! If you can’t beat ’em, join them! #nosticker #leadership”

In another post Sunday, Lopez apologized, saying she will explain her actions on a television show tonight.

“Sorry to those who got hurt and affected,” she said.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Spokesperson Aileen Lazada said in a message that the Land Transportation Office is planning to either suspend or cancel Lopez’s driver’s license.

Lizada said Lopez was not a good role model as a beauty queen because of her actions.

Meanwhile, Catalino Cuy, chairperson of the ASEAN Committee on Security, Peace and Order, and Emergency Preparedness and Response, said Lopez’s behavior should neither be condoned nor tolerated.

“As a public figure, Ms. Lopez must be mindful of the impact of her actions. We tirelessly remind the people that traffic rules are created to save lives and put an order in the management of traffic flow, especially now that we are hosting the ASEAN Summit. We will not allow someone like her to simply put our plans to naught,” he said.

Traffic enforcers have previously warned about heavy build-up of vehicles on EDSA, the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, and the North Luzon Expressway, to ensure the security of ASEAN delegates and make way for their vehicles coming from the Clark International Airport.

Find more like this: News

  • OPINION: Commemorating 637 years of Islam in the Philippines
  • Actress Maria Isabel Lopez to be penalized for using ASEAN lane
  • What went on during Trudeau’s visit at Jollibee
  • Why Angkas is illegal
  • Isabel Granada given military honors
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Pixar’s first female supervising animator is Pinoy
  • Miss Great Britain training for Miss Universe with Pinoy coaches
  • The story behind the Pinoy-made ‘tsinelas’ action figures
  • Pinoy rap pioneer Vincent Daffalong dies at 64
  • Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’
    • MORE...

    Features

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Laker Jordan Clarkson: ‘It feels good to be Filipino’
  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines