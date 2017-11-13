What went on during Trudeau’s visit at Jollibee

By Thelma Sioson San Juan/inquirer.net – The Filipinos’ favorite foreign-dignitary visitor? It must arguably be Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Anything he does here turns viral.

And, add to that, a selfie with Trudeau is easily one of the hottest must-dos this Asean week.

Right after his arrival in Manila yesterday to attend the Asean Summit, the amiable and endearingly goodlooking head of state made a quick stop-over at Jollibee in North Harbor, Tondo, Manila.

He ordered his Chickenjoy with rice and Strawberry Tea Float, mingled with the crew and customers, going from table to table—and sharing the fries of some guests as he table-hopped.

If that’s not Asean-cool, we don’t know what is.

In truth, it was Trudeau himself who “personally requested” the visit, according to Francis Flores, Jollibee Global Brand Chief Marketing Officer. “We were just advised a few days ago. He really loves Jollibee and knows how much Filipinos love it. He also went to our first Jollibee store in Canada last February, and he knows we are opening more stores in Canada.”

Jollibee is opening in Toronto in 2018.

