Isabel Granada given military honors

Posted November 12th, 2017 | News | Comments | 168 views

Photo courtesy of PAF via CNNPhilippines

via CNNPhilippines – The remains of actress Isabel Granada were given military honors upon its return Thursday.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) gave military honors to Granada, 41, who was an Airwoman Second Class of the PAF, when she enlisted in 2001.

The plane carrying Granada’s remains landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and was received by at least 20 PAF personnel. It was draped with a Philippine flag.

“The men and women of the Philippine Air Force share the sense of grief and great loss of Ms. Granada and we wish to pay tribute to this great woman who has achieved so much in her life,” PAF said in a statement.

She was temporarily assigned to the Air Force Special Service Group, and was given an Air Force Specialty Code skill in recreation (volleyball).

“Her proper demeanor, both as a celebrity and an aviation enthusiast, also contributed to the PAF’s public image by virtue of her reservist status, which she had proudly admitted,” the statement added.

Granada’s husband, Arnel Cowley, wept upon the arrival of his wife’s remains. He was joined by Granada’s ex-husband Jericho Genasky Aguas and their son Hubert at the airport.

The wake will be open to the public on November 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santuario de San Jose Parish in Mandaluyong City.

Granada’s remains will then be transferred to Arlington in Quezon City for a final mass and cremation on November 10.

In the afternoon, her urn will be brought back to the Santuario de San Jose Parish.

On October 25, the actress collapsed in Doha, Qatar during a fan meet-and-greet event. Doctors said she suffered an aneurysm and multiple cardiac arrests. She later fell into a coma.

Granada, who rose to fame as a teen star in the 1980’s, passed away on November 4.

Find more like this: News

  • What went on during Trudeau’s visit at Jollibee
  • Why Angkas is illegal
  • Isabel Granada given military honors
  • Pixar’s first female supervising animator is Pinoy
  • Philippines’ first Christmas light tunnel now dazzling, dancing
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Pixar’s first female supervising animator is Pinoy
  • Miss Great Britain training for Miss Universe with Pinoy coaches
  • The story behind the Pinoy-made ‘tsinelas’ action figures
  • Pinoy rap pioneer Vincent Daffalong dies at 64
  • Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’
    • MORE...

    Features

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Laker Jordan Clarkson: ‘It feels good to be Filipino’
  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines