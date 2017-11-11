Isabel Granada given military honors

via CNNPhilippines – The remains of actress Isabel Granada were given military honors upon its return Thursday.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) gave military honors to Granada, 41, who was an Airwoman Second Class of the PAF, when she enlisted in 2001.

The plane carrying Granada’s remains landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and was received by at least 20 PAF personnel. It was draped with a Philippine flag.

“The men and women of the Philippine Air Force share the sense of grief and great loss of Ms. Granada and we wish to pay tribute to this great woman who has achieved so much in her life,” PAF said in a statement.

She was temporarily assigned to the Air Force Special Service Group, and was given an Air Force Specialty Code skill in recreation (volleyball).

“Her proper demeanor, both as a celebrity and an aviation enthusiast, also contributed to the PAF’s public image by virtue of her reservist status, which she had proudly admitted,” the statement added.

Granada’s husband, Arnel Cowley, wept upon the arrival of his wife’s remains. He was joined by Granada’s ex-husband Jericho Genasky Aguas and their son Hubert at the airport.

The wake will be open to the public on November 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santuario de San Jose Parish in Mandaluyong City.

Granada’s remains will then be transferred to Arlington in Quezon City for a final mass and cremation on November 10.

In the afternoon, her urn will be brought back to the Santuario de San Jose Parish.

On October 25, the actress collapsed in Doha, Qatar during a fan meet-and-greet event. Doctors said she suffered an aneurysm and multiple cardiac arrests. She later fell into a coma.

Granada, who rose to fame as a teen star in the 1980’s, passed away on November 4.

