Drugs Board Chief resigns upon Duterte’s order

Posted November 8th, 2017 | News | Comments | 223 views

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

via cnnphilippines.com – The head of Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) has resigned after President Rodrigo Duterte told him to vacate his post, Chair Dionisio Santiago said on Tuesday.

When asked the reason behind his resignation, Santiago told CNN Philippines, “The least expected things happen. Good intentions may not be enough. No talk, no mistake.”

Santiago on November 2 told CNN Philippines the P185 billion mega-drug facility in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija was a “miscalculation.”

Santiago has been advocating for a “soft approach” to the rehabilitation of drug users that utilizes the teaching of livelihood skills, and programs in education and sports.

Santiago also prefers smaller regional and community-based facilities for drug rehabilitation.

Santiago formerly headed the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) before taking the helm of the Dangerous Drugs Board.

In May, President Rodrigo Duterte publicly fired DDB Chief Benjamin Reyes. Before this, Reyes had cited a lower number of drug users as compared to government figures.

