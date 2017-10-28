DFA issues implementing rules of 10-year passports

Posted October 28th, 2017 | News | Comments | 120 views

Photo via inquirer.net

By Gaea Katreena Cabico/philstar.com – Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano signed the implementing rules and regulations of the new Philippine Passport Act, which extends the validity of passports to 10 years from the current five.

Cayetano said the IRR will only take effect on January 1, 2018 and not immediately because agencies abroad should be notified beforehand about the changes of passport validity.

“These next two months, [November] and December, will give us enough time to inform the whole world and get the appropriate communications out that the validity of our passports has been extended to 10 years,” he said.

Regular passports issued under the act will be valid for 10 years except for individuals under 18 years of age, who will still have passports with five-year validity.

DFA may limit the period of validity of passports to less than 10 years whenever the economic interest or political stability of the country requires such restriction.

Cayetano added that there will be no hike in the price of passports with 10-year validity since the same basic booklet will be issued.

The 10-year passport will cost P950, which is the current price of a five-year passport.

Early in August, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 10928, amending Republic Act 8239 or the Philippine Passport Act of 1996.

Find more like this: News

  • DFA issues implementing rules of 10-year passports
  • Laker Jordan Clarkson: ‘It feels good to be Filipino’
  • Fought and forgotten: Filipino World War II veterans honored with medal 75 years later
  • Miss Great Britain training for Miss Universe with Pinoy coaches
  • Manila FAME organizers defend 100-year-old Whang-Od’s participation
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Miss Great Britain training for Miss Universe with Pinoy coaches
  • The story behind the Pinoy-made ‘tsinelas’ action figures
  • Pinoy rap pioneer Vincent Daffalong dies at 64
  • Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’
  • Concerts and the Pinoy audience
    • MORE...

    Features

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Laker Jordan Clarkson: ‘It feels good to be Filipino’
  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines