Laker Jordan Clarkson: ‘It feels good to be Filipino’

Laker Jordan Clarkson bonding with kababayan at Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture (FPAC) in Echo Park, Los Angeles. AJPRESS

By Christina Oriel/inquirerdotnet – Jordan Clarkson, the Filipino American shooting guard of the Los Angeles Lakers, received a warm welcome on Saturday, October 14 at this year’s Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture (FPAC) in Echo Park Lake, marking his first public appearance at a large Filipino American community event

Leading up to start of the NBA season, which officially began this week, the Fil-Am basketball player took time out of his intensive training schedule to meet with local Fil-Am organizations and businesses and engage with his Filipino fans in the U.S. and even back in the Philippines.

“I’ve been doing a lot of activities around here [in LA] to learn about my Filipino heritage,” Clarkson told the Asian Journal, adding that he has visited local Fil-Am-owned restaurants and the famous “A Glorious History, A Golden Legacy” mural by Eliseo Silva in Historic Filipino town.

During the early afternoon on Saturday, Clarkson, who came with his family, did a special meet and greet with select festival goers who signed up for a membership to his fan club. At the Team Clarkson booth, members had the chance to spin a raffle wheel and win prizes that could be autographed by the guard.

