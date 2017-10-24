Miss Great Britain training for Miss Universe with Pinoy coaches

via GMANews – Miss Universe Great Britain 2017 Anna Burdzy came to the Philippines to pick up her bespoke gown—and valuable tips from top Filipino pageant coaches known to produce international beauty queens.

In a report by Aubrey Carampel on 24 Oras on Tuesday, Burdzy was seen training under make-up artist Arnel Palmera and other coaches for walking as she picked up her gown from Filipino designer Leo Almodal.

“The Philippines are the kings of pageantry. I think it would be a sin to come here and not train whilst I’m here. They have the best walks, the best styling, so I needed to learn,” Burdzy said.

Burdzy also accompanied Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters, her rival in the contest proper in November, during the latter’s birthday charity celebration in Tondo.

Burdzy chose Almodal to design her gown because she loved the designs he made for the first and second runners up in the Miss Great Britain 2017 pageant.

Miss International UK 2017 Ashley Powell was also fitted out and trained by Almodal and Palmera, whom Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago also received tutelage from.

Palmera said it was flattering as a Filipino to be consulted by international beauties and proved the country’s skill in pageantry.

“It’s different things. Sila naman yung pumupunta sa Philippines because they saw how the Filipinas and Filipinos in pageantry are doing well these past few years,” Palmera said.

“Being an Asian, a Filipino, siyempre nakaka-proud na nagtu-trust sila sa galing natin,” he added.

This year’s Miss Universe pageant will be held in Las Vegas on November 26.

