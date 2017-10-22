Philippines AirAsia picks Clark airport over NAIA as its main hub

Posted October 23rd, 2017 | Business | Comments | 218 views

By Chrisee Dela Paz/rappler.com – Philippines AirAsia Incorporated targets to make the Clark International Airport its main hub for operations, as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has inadequate space for the budget airline’s fleet expansion, its chief said.

To sustain its operations, the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) has waived the budget airline’s airport, landing, and takeoff fees, according to Philippines AirAsia chief executive officer Dexter Comendador.

It was in March this year when Philippines AirAsia returned to its Clark roots. In 2013, the budget carrier had moved its operations to NAIA Terminal 4 in Manila after its then-affiliate Zest Airways Incorporated suffered heavy losses.

“We plan to establish Clark as our main hub, because Manila is too crowded. If I have 70 planes in 10 years, I do not have a place to park in Manila,” Comendador told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing in Taguig City last week.

The local airline is planning to increase its fleet to 17 jets this year from the current 14 to accommodate its new operations.

70 airplanes

In the next 3 to 5 years, Comendador said Philippines AirAsia targets to double its fleet. By 2032, it aims to have 70 planes.

“Since we are opening Clark as a hub, we plan to fly to Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taipei,” Comendador said.

To spur outbound traffic, the CIAC waived landing and takeoff fees as well as other airport charges for Philippines AirAsia.

CIAC chief Alexander Cauguiran earlier said discounts on similar fees have been granted to other airlines operating at the Clark International Airport.

Philippines AirAsia operates a fleet of 17 aircraft with domestic and international flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu, Kalibo, and now Clark.

It flies to Manila, Davao, Cebu, Kalibo, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Puerto Princesa, Clark, Shanghai, Taipei, Incheon, Hong Kong, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, and Singapore.

Find more like this: Business

  • DFA issues implementing rules of 10-year passports
  • Laker Jordan Clarkson: ‘It feels good to be Filipino’
  • Fought and forgotten: Filipino World War II veterans honored with medal 75 years later
  • Miss Great Britain training for Miss Universe with Pinoy coaches
  • Manila FAME organizers defend 100-year-old Whang-Od’s participation
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Miss Great Britain training for Miss Universe with Pinoy coaches
  • The story behind the Pinoy-made ‘tsinelas’ action figures
  • Pinoy rap pioneer Vincent Daffalong dies at 64
  • Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’
  • Concerts and the Pinoy audience
    • MORE...

    Features

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Laker Jordan Clarkson: ‘It feels good to be Filipino’
  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines