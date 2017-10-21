Pinoy rap pioneer Vincent Daffalong dies at 64

via abs-cbn.com – Filipino rap pioneer Vincent Daffalong passed away on Thursday. He was 64.

Daffalong, whose real name is Vincent Quilet, found fame in the 1980s as one of the first local rap artists to reap mainstream success, thanks to his novelty stylings and comedic verses.

Some of his most well-known hits were “Mahiwagang Nunal,” “Ispraken Delight,” and “Machoching.”

He earned his “Daffalong” moniker through the distinct shape of his nose. It’s a term coined from the Filipino phrase “dapa ang ilong.”

According to his daughter China Gerona, a recording artist under ABS-CBN’s Star Music, Daffalong died at a hospital in his hometown of Balayan, Batangas around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Prior to his passing, Daffalong worked as a radio DJ and as an events and show organizer.

His wake is at the Mortuary Immaculate Conception Parish in Balayan.

Find more like this: Entertainment