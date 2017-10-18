The Harvey Weinsteins of the Philippines

By Iris Gonzales/The Philippine Star – Whether it’s a sleazy borrowed room in a hotel overlooking Manila Bay, in the back seat of a sleek SUV or in a swanky office on the top floor of a skyscraper in Makati, any place can be a crime scene. And every man – prince or pauper, rich or poor, tycoon or thief – can be guilty as hell.

The stories are endless as they are varied – a stolen kiss, a wolf whistle, shameless masturbation, rape and many, many more.

Indeed, sexual harassment is not confined to the world of Harvey Weinstein. In reality, it’s a world filled with Harvey Weinsteins.

Yes, Hollywood may be a world away, but when it comes to sexual harassment, it’s a very common problem and every country has a story to tell.

The Philippines is no exception. Three in five women have experienced sexual harassment, according to the 2016 survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations.

A lot of men in power – no matter how dapper or altruistic they seem – will turn out to be the kind of men our parents warned us about – pervert, misogynist, dirty and merciless.

If there was a bloody campaign against it just like the drug war, I bet many of Manila’s male population would be wiped out by now. I’m exaggerating of course but I hope my point isn’t lost.

