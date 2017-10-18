Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal, 86

Posted October 18th, 2017 | News | Comments | 131 views

Photo via rappler.com

By Ador Vincent S. Mayol/inquirer.net – Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal is dead.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the death of Cardinal Vidal. He has returned to the Father’s home at 7:28 a.m. today (Wednesday),” said Msgr. Joseph Tan, the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

Details of Vidal’s interment had yetto be discussed.

“I ask the people to pray for his eternal repose,” Tan said.

Tan also said he had no full details yet on Vidal’s cause of death.

“The doctors’ last bulletin was that he was in stable condition. But as it is, his heart may have given up due to his age,” he noted.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma gave Vidal the Sacrament of Extreme Unction last October 11, shortly after the 86-year-old cardinal went unconscious at the Perpetual Succour Hospital in Cebu City.
The sacrament is performed on a seriously ill person for spiritual and physical strength.

Vidal, the country’s most senior cardinal, was in coma throughout October 12, but showed positive signs on October 13 when he began to open his eyes.

Vidal was archbishop of Cebu for 29 years before he retired in 2011. The native of Mogpog in Marinduque chose to spend his retirement years in Cebu where he continues to preside over Masses and attend special events in the country’s biggest archdiocese.

Since his retirement, he has been staying at the Sto. Niño Village in Cebu City.

Vidal is one of the country’s four living cardinals. The others are Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, Cotabato Archbishop Orlando Cardinal Quevedo, and Manila Archbishop Emeritus Gaudencio Cardinal Rosales.

But Vidal has been plagued by health problems.

In 2004, Vidal underwent a coronary angiogram procedure, an examination of the heart and blood vessels, and had a pacemaker installed to monitor his heart beat.

On September 23, 2013, Vidal was rushed to the hospital after a mild stroke. But he had been going in and out of the hospital due to pneumonia since 2014. Last May, he was confined at a hospital in Manila for the same ailment.

Find more like this: News

  • Filipinos were first–to America
  • The Harvey Weinsteins of the Philippines
  • Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal, 86
  • LOOK: New jeepneys under PUV modernization program
  • Malacañang suspends gov’t work, classes on Tuesday, October 17
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’
  • Concerts and the Pinoy audience
  • Pinoy producer Jhett Tolentino wins first Grammy
  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
    • MORE...

    Features

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines