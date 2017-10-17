LOOK: New jeepneys under PUV modernization program

Photo via Department of Transportation – Philippines Facebook Page

By Katerina Francisco and Kimiko Sy/rappler.com – What will the new jeepneys look like under the government’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program?

The public had a glimpse of the updated modern jeepneys in an expo held by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Department of Trade and Industry on October 12.

Local manufacturers built the prototype vehicles following DOTr specifications.

The government plans to replace all old PUVs aged 15 years or older with enironment-friendly jeepneys that have safety features.

According to Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra III, 180,000 jeepneys nationwide face replacement under the modernization program.

The DOTr cited a study showing that next to walking, jeepneys are the most used mode of transportation in Metro Manila, comprising 19.1% of the total trips made in the capital region.

It is followed by tricycles at 16% and motorcycles at 8.3%

The goal of the modernization program is to promote safer and more environment-friendly transport options.

Jeepneys should be replaced by those powered with Euro 4 engines or electrically-powered engines with solar panels for roofs.

The modern jeepney should also be equipped with safety features, such as a speed limiter, closed-circuit television camera (CCTV), GPS, and dashboard camera.

It will also be outfitted with an automated fare collection system to make it compatible with the current payment system being implemented in Metro Manila’s 3 train lines.

Some of the prototype vehicles have a 22-passenger seating capacity. Current jeeps can seat around 20 to 22 passengers, excluding the driver.

