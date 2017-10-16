Malacañang suspends gov’t work, classes on Tuesday, October 17

via rappler.com – Classes at all levels, as well as work in government offices, will be suspended on the second day of the nationwide transport strike on Tuesday, October 17.

The announcement was made late Monday, October 16, by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, citing “public health and safety.”

Explaining the suspension, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the decision was made by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“May transport strike, ulan, bagyo at walang masakyan. Baka magkasakit mga kawani ng gobyerno at mga estudyante kung maulanan at walang masakyan,” Andanar said.

(There’s a transport strike, rain, and no public vehicles to ride. Government employees and students might get sick if they get rained on and won’t get a ride.)

Earlier, Malacañang said classes and government work were to resume on Tuesday, with Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella saying the strike “barely affected the riding public,” according to the assessment of the government’s joint quick response team.

Classes and government work were suspended on Monday due to the transport strike to be held by groups protesting the government’s jeepney modernization program.

A similar transport strike staged last September also prompted several local government units to call off classes.

