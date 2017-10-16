Bitcoin use grows in Philippines, regulators flex muscle

Posted October 17th, 2017 | Business | Comments | 175 views

Photo via bitcoin.com

via abs-cbn.com – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has released guidelines on cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, as transactions involving digital coins grew, an official said.

Cryptocurrency transactions have grown to $6 million daily from $2 million to $3 million a few years ago, BSP deputy director Melchor Plabasan told ANC’s On the Money.

“The main objective is to balance the interests of harnessing innovation, at the same time, managing attendant risks,” Plabasan said of the central bank circular released in February, the first of its kind in Asia.

Digital currencies can be used for money laundering but this can be countered by anti-money laundering controls and KYC or know-your-customer practices, said Plabasan.
Virtual wallets should be protected like physical wallets using multi-factor authentication and securing the email linked to the cryptocurrency account, he said.

It’s like any other monetary instrument. There are risks but essentially, it can be managed. If you want something that is fast, near real-time and convenient then there’s the benefit of using (cryptocurrency),” Plabasan said.

Remittance costs can be reduced to 2-3 percent from 8-10 percent when coursed through firms that employ crytocurrencies, said Satoshi Citadel Industries chief community officer and co-founder Miguel Cuneta.

Satoshi Citadel, a financial technology company, uses blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform.

“I would liken it to the internet back in the 90s. Back then, the internet is so new people were afraid of it… Now, everybody has the internet, we don’t go online anymore, we live online,” he said.
Cuneta said the BSP was “very progressive,” involving stakeholders while drafting the cryptocurrency rules.

“We already knew what it was gonna contain. We are happy that it happened finally,” he said.

Find more like this: Business

  • Filipinos were first–to America
  • The Harvey Weinsteins of the Philippines
  • Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal, 86
  • LOOK: New jeepneys under PUV modernization program
  • Malacañang suspends gov’t work, classes on Tuesday, October 17
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’
  • Concerts and the Pinoy audience
  • Pinoy producer Jhett Tolentino wins first Grammy
  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
    • MORE...

    Features

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines