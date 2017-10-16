Transport strike shuts Philippine financial markets

Posted October 16th, 2017 | Business | Comments | 157 views

Photo via rappler.com

By Chrisee Dela Paz/rappler.com – There will be no clearing and settlement operations by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Securities Clearing Corporation of the Philippines on Monday, October 16, following an order from Malacañang to suspend government work due to a two-day nationwide transport strike.

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) also suspended trading for Monday.

“Following the announcement by Malacañang of work suspension in government offices, [BSP] clearing operations for tomorrow, October 16, are suspended,” the central bank announced on Sunday, October 15.

“Please be informed that there will be no trading at the [PSE] and no clearing and settlement at the Securities Clearing Corporation of the Philippines tomorrow, October 16, 2017, due to the suspension of operations in the Philippine Payments and Settlements System,” the local bourse also announced on Sunday.

Aside from government offices, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella also announced the suspension of classes at all levels in public and private schools nationwide on Monday, due to the planned transport strike.

Several groups are set to protest the government’s jeepney modernization program. (READ: Buses, jeepneys in the Philippines to be modernized by 2020)

The Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) and other transport groups oppose the plan to phase out jeepneys aged 15 years and older.

A similar transport strike staged last September also prompted several local government units to call off classes.

Find more like this: Business

  • Filipinos were first–to America
  • The Harvey Weinsteins of the Philippines
  • Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal, 86
  • LOOK: New jeepneys under PUV modernization program
  • Malacañang suspends gov’t work, classes on Tuesday, October 17
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’
  • Concerts and the Pinoy audience
  • Pinoy producer Jhett Tolentino wins first Grammy
  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
    • MORE...

    Features

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines