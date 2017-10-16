The Philippines Chewing On Ways To Cash In On West’s Healthy Food Obsession

Photo by Carolyn Ramoran-Malasig

By Carolyn Ramoran-Malasig/forbes.com – These days, there’s a healthier alternative to practically anything on a grocery shelf. Whole milk can be substituted with almond or other types of nut milk and there are now a whole menu of alternatives to white flour. People want something essentially better for their well-being and manufacturers from around the world are coming up with new products to meet demand.

According to Innova Market Insights, in 2016 alone, 9.5% of the total product launches worldwide have an organic “positioning.” There was also a 14% growth in global food and beverage launches that have no additives and preservatives from 2015 to 2016. This accounted for 15% of the total launches tracked last year.

This opens up new market opportunities for countries like the Philippines. With knowledge of Asian flavors and cuisine rapidly spreading in Western continents, there’s also greater fascination on Asian products and ingredients.

At the Anuga trade fair held in Cologne, Germany, the world’s biggest when it comes to food and drink, Filipino companies presented their answers to the healthier alternative question.

Healthier, gluten-free baking with mango flour

