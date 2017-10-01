Happy Seniors Week

By Dahli Aspillera/malaya.com.ph – OCT. 1 is Centenarians Day. The country is paying tribute to all Filipinos who have lived to or beyond the age of 100 years. Rep. Luis N. Campos Jr. of Makati reminds us that today marks the start of Elderly Filipino Week. Solon pays tribute to lolos, lolas, grandmas and grandpas, providing effective guardianship of grandchildren due to growing number of OFWs, single parents.

National Respect for Centenarians Day is observed every first Sunday of October by virtue of Republic Act 10868, or the Centenarians Law of 2016. Makati City Rep. Campos, a deputy minority leader: “We salute all Filipino centenarians for their longevity, and for their lives of service to family, community and to nation.

“In Makati, the city government has been paying tribute to every centenarian with a one-time P100,000 gift and a plaque of recognition since 2013 – long before the passage of the Centenarians Law, the city has so recognized 42 residents who have turned a century old…. We take this occasion to applaud elderly Filipinos who, due to changes in family structures, have become even more valuable to preservation of our values and traditions.”

The P100,000 from the city government is on top of the P100,000 from the national government through the Department of Social Welfare & Development, as mandated by the Centenarians Law, according to Campos.

The national government has set aside P189.5 million of its budget for 2018 to pay for the P100,000 one-time bonus of 1,895 Filipinos who are turning 100 years old. By virtue of Presidential Proclamation 470 series of 1994, Oct. 1 also marks the start of Elderly Filipino Week, in honor of all senior citizens above 60 years of age.

On account of the growing number of overseas Filipino workers and single parents, Campos said many households now rely on grandparents to provide effective guardianship of their grandchildren.

“We also have many elderly Filipinos who have opted to stay productive economically not only to help support themselves, but also to support their financially struggling children and grandchildren.”

