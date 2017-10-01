Happy Seniors Week

Posted October 2nd, 2017 | News | Comments | 137 views

Photo via adobochronicles.com

By Dahli Aspillera/malaya.com.ph – OCT. 1 is Centenarians Day. The country is paying tribute to all Filipinos who have lived to or beyond the age of 100 years. Rep. Luis N. Campos Jr. of Makati reminds us that today marks the start of Elderly Filipino Week. Solon pays tribute to lolos, lolas, grandmas and grandpas, providing effective guardianship of grandchildren due to growing number of OFWs, single parents.

National Respect for Centenarians Day is observed every first Sunday of October by virtue of Republic Act 10868, or the Centenarians Law of 2016. Makati City Rep. Campos, a deputy minority leader: “We salute all Filipino centenarians for their longevity, and for their lives of service to family, community and to nation.

“In Makati, the city government has been paying tribute to every centenarian with a one-time P100,000 gift and a plaque of recognition since 2013 – long before the passage of the Centenarians Law, the city has so recognized 42 residents who have turned a century old…. We take this occasion to applaud elderly Filipinos who, due to changes in family structures, have become even more valuable to preservation of our values and traditions.”

The P100,000 from the city government is on top of the P100,000 from the national government through the Department of Social Welfare & Development, as mandated by the Centenarians Law, according to Campos.

The national government has set aside P189.5 million of its budget for 2018 to pay for the P100,000 one-time bonus of 1,895 Filipinos who are turning 100 years old. By virtue of Presidential Proclamation 470 series of 1994, Oct. 1 also marks the start of Elderly Filipino Week, in honor of all senior citizens above 60 years of age.

On account of the growing number of overseas Filipino workers and single parents, Campos said many households now rely on grandparents to provide effective guardianship of their grandchildren.

“We also have many elderly Filipinos who have opted to stay productive economically not only to help support themselves, but also to support their financially struggling children and grandchildren.”

Find more like this: News

  • Church Offers to Protect Police Who Testify on Philippines’ Drug War
  • Happy Seniors Week
  • Taiwan approves visa-free status for Filipinos
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’
  • Concerts and the Pinoy audience
  • Pinoy producer Jhett Tolentino wins first Grammy
  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
    • MORE...

    Features

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines