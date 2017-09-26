Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’

via philstar.com – Alisah Bonaobra, singer from Manila, wowed all four judges of “The X Factor UK” with her version of Beyonce’s hit “Listen” on the seventh episode of the show.

Her performance left judge Nicole Scherzinger, who has Filipino blood, in tears.

One of eight children, Alisah believed her talent is world class and took a chance of a lifetime in the competition. She flew to London with the help of her mother’s friend who helped them fund their plane tickets.

Accompanied by about 20 friends and family members, the judges could all hear the loud cheer of the group before she even walked into the room.

“I always think a lot of people from where you’re from [are] amazing singers,” expressed by judge Simon Cowell before Alisha began to sing.

Alisah confidently sang her heart out, clearly impressing the judges with her talent. Not long in the performance, judge Nicole was already brought to tears. The half-Filipina judge could not help but show how amazed she was and even got on her feet to applaud her afterwards.

“This is not the best version of this song I’ve ever heard I’m not gonna lie to you,” said Cowell. “But there’s something about you I really, really like. Great, great, great energy! That was good; I really enjoyed that!” he added.

Judge Louis Walsh agreed and said, “I think she’s adorable! You’re a great singer, you’re a great person! It was a great audition, but there’s something about you that we really like.”

Judge Sharon Osbourne was almost speechless, her words were brief but sweet enough for Alisah: “I just want to cry. Oh, it’s a yes from me!”

Judge Nicole, who was still in tears, told the young singer: “I am crying because I come from very humble beginnings as well. You’re just gorgeous, you’re just this tiny little thing with a voice given from God, this unbelievable gift blowing everybody away. I connect with you and everybody and it’s a yes for you and all the Filipinos out there.”

Soon, as she got her fourth yes from judge Simon, her family and friends hurried in the audition room and exchanged hugs with her and all the judges.

Alisah will be joining the boot camp with fellow Filipinos Gaga Lord, JBK, and Elysa V, who all got four yeses during the first round of auditions.

“The X Factor UK” airs first and exclusive on RTL CBS Entertainment same day as the UK on Sundays and Mondays at 10:30 a.m. with primetime encores Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays at 9 p.m.

RTL CBS Entertainment is available on SKYcable channels 53(SD) and 196(HD), SKYdirect channel 35, Destiny Cable channel 53, and Cablelink channels 37(SD) and 313(HD).

