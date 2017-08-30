LTFRB lifts Uber’s suspension

Photo via enterpreneur.com.ph

By Lara Tan/CNN Philippines – Uber’s suspension was lifted on Tuesday after it complied with the government’s requirements, officials said.

Uber on Tuesday paid a hefty ?190 million fine to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. It also showed proof it has paid its drivers ?299,244,000 in financial assistance for the 15 days their drivers could not work as a result of the suspension.

“Imposing the fine on Uber was a painful decision for us pero ginawa lang namin ang trabaho namin,” said LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada.

Uber Head of Communications Cat Avelino said commuters may book Uber rides as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We have complied with the requirements outlined by the LTFRB, and are grateful for the opportunity to serve the Philippines again," Avelino said.

“We have complied with the requirements outlined by the LTFRB, and are grateful for the opportunity to serve the Philippines again. Our operations will resume at 5 p.m.,” Avelino said.

Uber previously paid a ?5 million fine imposed by regulators on July 18 for allowing colorum vehicles to operate.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade defended the fines set by the LTFRB, saying these were meant to ensure that transport network companies complied with the law.

“Hindi ho pera pera ang usapan lang dito. Naging incidental ang pera. Ang mensahe dito: It’s all about compliance,” Tugade said. (Translation: “It’s not just money we’re talking about. Money is incidental. The message here is: It’s all about compliance.”)

The July 18 fine, along with the ?489 million due Tuesday “cost Uber close to half a billion pesos for defying government regulations, putting at risk tens of thousands of colorum Uber TNVS, as well as the riding public,” Lizada said.

Uber has 36,367 registered vehicles.

LTFRB suspended Uber on August 14 for violating a July 26 order stopping the company from accepting and approving new applications for accreditation.

