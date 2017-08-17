Police: 32 dead, 107 arrested in province-wide drug sweep

Posted August 17th, 2017 | News | Comments | 141 views

Noel Celis / AFP/Getty Images

Thirty-two drug suspects were killed, and more than a hundred rounded up by police in anti-drug operations across the province of Bulacan, officials said Wednesday.

These suspects were killed in separate incidents Tuesday as police in Bulacan conducted 49 buy-bust operations and three checkpoints, and served 14 search warrants throughout Bulacan, the Bulacan Provincial Police Office said in a statement.

At least 107 other suspects were arrested during the “simultaneous operations” which the police called “One Time Big Time.”

Authorities said it seized over 230 grams of suspected crystal meth or shabu, 765 grams of marijuana leaves, grenades, firearms, and ammunition from the suspects.

“The Bulacan police is continuously and relentlessly implementing its intensified campaign against illegal drugs otherwise known as ‘Project Double Barrel Reloaded’ and all other forms of criminality,” the statement said.

The anti-drug operations took place in the towns of Balagtas, Bulakan, Baliwag, Calumpit, Guiguinto, Pandi, Plaridel, Pulilan,Obando, Norzagaray, Marilao, Santa Maria, San Miguel, city of San Jose Del Monte, and Malolos, the provincial capital.

The police relaunched a “less bloody” anti-illegal drugs campaign on March 6, after over 2,500 drug suspects were killed during the first wave of its “Oplan Tokhang” in 2016. To date, government said over 3,400 suspects have been killed in police operations since July 2016.

Local and international human rights groups claim more than 9,000 have died as a result of the drug war’s alleged extrajudicial killings, which the government has denied.

In his second State of the Nation Address on July 24, President Rodrigo Duterte said his all-out war against illegal drugs will continue.

On August 12, however, he said his hardline anti-drugs campaign faced tough challenges and that “we can’t control” the drug problem.

Find more like this: News

  • Police: 32 dead, 107 arrested in province-wide drug sweep
  • Philippine troops deployed to battle bird flu outbreak
  • China opening door to Pinoy household service workers
  • We’re finally getting a Lego Voltron thanks to this Pinoy
  • One dead in Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Cebu
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Concerts and the Pinoy audience
  • Pinoy producer Jhett Tolentino wins first Grammy
  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
    • MORE...

    Features

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
  • Carlos Celdran appointed Manila tourism consultant
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines