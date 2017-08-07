We’re finally getting a Lego Voltron thanks to this Pinoy

A Filipino toy enthusiast’s proposed Voltron Lego set has just been approved, and it will be coming to stores sometime next year.

Lego made the announcement on Thursday, congratulating Leandro Tayag, a software architect living in Malaysia, for getting the green light for his model based on the 1980s cartoon robot.

Tayag’s model is a graduate of the Lego Ideas program, which takes fans’ suggestions and turns them into legitimate sets.

He received the 10,000 votes needed from fans back in November, and passed the final review thanks to his creative use of 2,100-plus Lego bricks to build his Voltron set.

In an interview with the toymaker, Tayag shared that he has long held a passion for Voltron. “My parents bought a Voltron toy for me when I was a child and I have been hooked on it ever since,” he said.

Tayag’s set has five separate lion pieces, which, like in the iconic show, could combine and transform into Voltron.

The announcement from Lego proved timely, as it coincides with the premiere of the third season of Netflix’s excellent Voltron anime series.

An official finished product was not unveiled, but LEGO promised to share more details in the coming months on their website.

Find more like this: News