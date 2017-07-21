Top China diplomat Wang Yi to visit Philippines

Posted July 21st, 2017 | News | Comments | 108 views

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) meets with Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano (left) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on June 29, 2017. Photo by Fred Dufour/Pool/AFP via rapper.com

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make a rare trip to the Philippines next week, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs announced Friday, July 21.

In a media advisory, the DFA said Wang will join a bilateral meeting, a signing ceremony, and a news conference at the Shangri-La at The Fort hotel in Taguig City on Tuesday, July 25.

Wang is flying to the Philippines 3 weeks after his Filipino counterpart, Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, visited Beijing to hold talks with him.

His trip to the Philippines also comes nearly two weeks after the Philippines on July 12 marked the first anniversary of its legal victory against China over the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea), which President Rodrigo Duterte downplays to boost economic ties with China. (READ: Rally world around Hague ruling, experts tell PH)

Wang, 63, has been Chinese foreign minister since 2013, when the Philippines under then president Benigno Aquino III filed its historic case against China at The Hague.

In June 2013, Wang reportedly had “testy exchanges” with then Philippine foreign secretary Albert del Rosario during a closed-door Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Brunei.

Del Rosario invited Wang to the Philippines after this June 2013 meeting, but the Chinese diplomat did not come until November 2015, but for a working and not an official visit. This was a week before Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in the Philippines.

In an official visit, a foreign official is invited to the Philippines, with the costs usually shouldered by the host country.

In a working visit, no invitation is needed, and the host country does not pay for the visitor’s expenses.

Find more like this: News

  • Top China diplomat Wang Yi to visit Philippines
  • Philippines bill proposes jail time for unenthusiastic anthem singers
  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • Summer solstice marks ‘longest days’ in Philippines
  • Philippines outsourcing: ‘Customers want people, not robots’
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Concerts and the Pinoy audience
  • Pinoy producer Jhett Tolentino wins first Grammy
  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
    • MORE...

    Features

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
  • Carlos Celdran appointed Manila tourism consultant
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines