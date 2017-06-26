75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record

Bulacan native and Utah resident Susie Rose takes the gold at an American Powerlifting Federation competition, 65-plus age division. Photo by Jared Bray, ABS-CBN North America Bureau.

By Jared Bray/BS-CBN North America Bureau – Bulacan native and Utah resident Susie Rose hoisted 209.4 pounds while competing in the 65-plus age division, breaking both the state and national marks.

“I like challenges. When people say I can’t do it, in my head I say, ‘Watch me!'” she said.
It was her first time participating in an official powerlifting contest, but she’s no stranger to the gym. Rose, a CrossFit enthusiast, exercises almost everyday.

“It varies,” she said about her workouts. “Sometimes it’s cardio and sometimes it’s strength.”

In addition to dead-lifting 209 pounds, the proud lola of 37 grandchildren can also bench-press 75 pounds.

Her best time for plank — an exercise in which the body’s weight is borne on the forearms and toes — is seven minutes and 35 seconds.

“I want to prove that age is just a number and that it’s important to stay fit and healthy,” she said. “We are never too old to start.”

Rose’s record-breaking dead lift qualified her for the APF World Cup on August 31 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Although she’ll be busy taking care of grandkids, Rose plans to train and compete.
“Everything I do is for my family,” she said. “I love them so much and want them to be happy and proud of me.”

