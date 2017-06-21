Summer solstice marks ‘longest days’ in Philippines

Posted June 21st, 2017 | Weather | Comments | 154 views

Photo via panahon.tv

By Jaymee T. GamilIt/inquirer.net – will be a long day on Wednesday (June 21), literally, as Summer Solstice falls around noontime on that day.

In its astronomical diary for June, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has said Philippine nights will be at their shortest—and day times at their longest—as the summer solstice falls on Wednesday at 12:24 p.m.

“This is the time when the Sun attains its greatest declination of +23.5 degrees and passes directly overhead at noon for all observers at latitude 23.5 degrees North, which is known as the Tropic of Cancer,” the PAGASA said.

“This event marks the start of the apparent southward movement of the Sun in the ecliptic,” the PAGASA added.

In a phone interview, Dario dela Cruz, chief of the PAGASA Space Sciences and Astronomy Section, said daytime on Wednesday would last up to approximately 13 hours and 21 minutes in the northernmost part of the country, namely, Basco, Batanes.

In Metro Manila, daytime on Wednesday would last for approximately 13 hours and two minutes, Dela Cruz said.

Dela Cruz, however, clarified that Basco in Batanes first registered the longest daytime in the Philippines so far this year at 13 hours and 21 minutes last June 18. This extended daytime is expected to happen again and again until June 26, according to the PAGASA.

Find more like this: Weather

  • Summer solstice marks ‘longest days’ in Philippines
  • Philippines outsourcing: ‘Customers want people, not robots’
  • 7 missing, 2 hurt after US Navy destroyer collides with PH-flagged ship
  • Philippine Department of Tourism Fires McCann and Demands a Public Apology Over Alleged Copycat Ad
  • The most affordable fish in the Philippines
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Concerts and the Pinoy audience
  • Pinoy producer Jhett Tolentino wins first Grammy
  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
    • MORE...

    Features

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
  • Carlos Celdran appointed Manila tourism consultant
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
  • Pinoy athletes break sweat in Rio
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines