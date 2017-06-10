Famed Filipino artist Mauro ‘Malang’ Santos; 89

Posted June 11th, 2017 | Lifestyle | Comments | 155 views

Photo via inquirer.net

via inquirer.net – Mauro “Malang” Santos Famed Filipino artist Mauro “Malang” Santos died early Saturday (June 10, 2017) morning after a lingering illness. He was 89.

The award-winning cartoonist, illustrator and fine arts painter passed away at around 5 a.m., according to one of his sons, Simon.

Santos, commonly known by the mononym Malang, was an icon in the local art scene and was recognized by both his peers and art patrons for his works on various subjects such as women, plants, and urban city scenes. His works have become prized possessions of art lovers and critics alike.

Malang created Kosme, the Cop, Retired, the country’s first English-language daily comic strip, for the evening edition of the defunct Manila Chronicle. In 1955, Malang established the Bughouse, a gallery specializing in cartoons. In 1966, Malang launched Art for the Masses, a project that brought printmaking to a larger number of artwork enthusiasts at affordable prices.

He is survived by his children Steve and Liza Santos, Simon and Gloria Santos, Sarah and Jimmy Ruiz, and Soler and Mona Santos, and grandchildren and great grandchildren. Steve and Soler are also artists.

The wake for Malang will start at 7 tonight at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City until June 13.

Find more like this: Lifestyle

  • On Independence Day, artists’ group raises PH flag in West Philippine Sea
  • Famed Filipino artist Mauro ‘Malang’ Santos; 89
  • Anthony Bourdain Says This Filipino Dish Will Be the Next Big Food Trend in America
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • How Filipino Food Is Becoming the Next Great American Cuisine
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Concerts and the Pinoy audience
  • Pinoy producer Jhett Tolentino wins first Grammy
  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
    • MORE...

    Features

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
  • Carlos Celdran appointed Manila tourism consultant
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
  • Pinoy athletes break sweat in Rio
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines