Australian coroner finds 2 Filipino seamen were killed

Posted June 1st, 2017 | News | Comments | 171 views

Photo via Arabnews.com

By Rod McGuirk/AP – Two Filipino seamen who died two weeks apart during a Japanese coal carrier’s voyage to Australia in 2012 were killed by one or more assailants, an Australian coroner said Wednesday.

New South Wales state Deputy Coroner Sharon Freund recommended that her report on the two deaths be sent to Japanese authorities who investigated a third death discovered when the same Panama-flagged carrier, the MV Sage Sagittarius, returned to Japan.

The series of the deaths over five weeks has led to the Sage Sagittarius being dubbed the “Death Ship” by the media. The extraordinary events highlighted difficulties in criminal investigations involving so-called flag of convenience ships, which are registered in countries foreign to their owners, operators and crews. No one has been charged over any of the deaths.

The Filipinos — head chef Cesar Llanto, 42, and chief engineer Hector Collado, 55 — were part of a 25-member all-Filipino crew that left the Japanese port of Kudamatsu aboard the carrier operated by one of the world’s biggest shipping companies, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, on Aug. 20, 2012, bound for the Australian port of Newcastle.

Llanto vanished in international waters 10 days later. Freund found that he was either thrown overboard or killed on the ship and his body disposed of later by one or more unknown assailants. His body was never found.

Two weeks after the chef’s death, Collado died after falling 11.5 meters (38 feet) from one deck to another as the ship entered Newcastle Harbor. The coroner found Collado, who was second in charge of the ship and potentially a key witness in Llanto’s disappearance, had been struck over the head with a weapon by one or more culprits.

The third fatality was Kosaku Monji, a 37-year-old supervisor employed by the ship’s Japanese operator who joined the Sage Sagittarius with two security guards four days after the chef disappeared.

Monji was found dead on Oct. 6, three days after the ship returned to Kudamatsu. His body was trapped between a conveyor belt and roller that was unloading coal.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: News

  • Resorts World Manila: Explosions, gunfire reported in Philippines
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Australian coroner finds 2 Filipino seamen were killed
  • Ronaldo Valdez is KFC’s first Filipino Colonel
  • Duterte Suggests Martial Law Across Philippines, Citing Islamist Threat
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Concerts and the Pinoy audience
  • Pinoy producer Jhett Tolentino wins first Grammy
  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
  • Pinoy village boy chosen as ‘Young Earth Ambassador’
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
  • Carlos Celdran appointed Manila tourism consultant
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
  • Pinoy athletes break sweat in Rio
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines