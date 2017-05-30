Ronaldo Valdez is KFC’s first Filipino Colonel

By Chad de Guzman/CNN Philippines – KFC has just found its KFC: Kauna-unahang Filipino Colonel.

The international fast food chain unveiled on its Facebook page Monday that veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez is the first Filipino to assume the colonel role of KFC in the Philippines.

In the viral video, Valdez who nearly resembles Colonel Sanders down to the goatee, dons the signature white suit and glasses with his left hand over a red-and-white tub filled with fried chicken, as he declares, “So help me gravy,” in front of a crowd.

The other candidates who “auditioned” for the role, Pen Medina and Leo Martinez, also appear in the video.

The reveal drew hundreds of thousands of reactions on social media:

