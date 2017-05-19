John Raspado is first Pinoy, southeast Asian Mr. Gay World

By Aya Tantiangco/GMA News– With a message of empowerment and acceptance, John Raspado made history as the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win the Mr. Gay World title.

Aside from his international pageant title, Raspado is a proud Self-Worth Ambassador for advocacy group LoveYourself, Inc.

The organization offers free and confidential HIV testing and treatment, counselling and peer education, and initiating programs and projects towards HIV/AIDS awareness.

“John is now in the ranks of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach who internationally helps Filipinos raise awareness on HIV and AIDS,” LoveYourself executive director Ronivin G. Pagtakhan said in a statement released to the press.

He added, “With his vigor to push for his advocacies, we are truly proud of John for he committed 101% himself to represent the country well, and he did.”

Raspado competed for the title in Madrid, Spain on May 10 and he additionally won Best in Swimwear, Best in Formal Wear, Best in Interview, Mr. Online Vote and Mr. Social Media.

With this win, Raspado hopes to continue his work as an advocate of gender equality and remain a role model for members of the LGBTQI+ community.

