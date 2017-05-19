John Raspado is first Pinoy, southeast Asian Mr. Gay World

Posted May 20th, 2017 | News | Comments | 141 views

Photo via Mr. Gay World Twitter

By Aya Tantiangco/GMA News– With a message of empowerment and acceptance, John Raspado made history as the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win the Mr. Gay World title.

Aside from his international pageant title, Raspado is a proud Self-Worth Ambassador for advocacy group LoveYourself, Inc.

The organization offers free and confidential HIV testing and treatment, counselling and peer education, and initiating programs and projects towards HIV/AIDS awareness.

“John is now in the ranks of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach who internationally helps Filipinos raise awareness on HIV and AIDS,” LoveYourself executive director Ronivin G. Pagtakhan said in a statement released to the press.

He added, “With his vigor to push for his advocacies, we are truly proud of John for he committed 101% himself to represent the country well, and he did.”

Raspado competed for the title in Madrid, Spain on May 10 and he additionally won Best in Swimwear, Best in Formal Wear, Best in Interview, Mr. Online Vote and Mr. Social Media.

With this win, Raspado hopes to continue his work as an advocate of gender equality and remain a role model for members of the LGBTQI+ community.

Find more like this: News

  • John Raspado is first Pinoy, southeast Asian Mr. Gay World
  • Chinese visa applications to Philippines up 200%
  • Taiwan Gambles On Visa-Free Entry For Citizens Of The Poorer Philippines
  • 3 Men, One Skyscraper And A Conflict-Of-Interest Concern In Foreign Policy
  • Two dead, 6 injured in Quiapo explosions
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Concerts and the Pinoy audience
  • Pinoy producer Jhett Tolentino wins first Grammy
  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
  • Pinoy village boy chosen as ‘Young Earth Ambassador’
  • Philippines sees opportunity in wealthy neighbours’ golden years
  • 17-year-old Pinoy builds working life-size BB-8 droid
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
  • Carlos Celdran appointed Manila tourism consultant
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
  • Pinoy athletes break sweat in Rio
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines