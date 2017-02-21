Concerts and the Pinoy audience

By Giselle Sanchez/mb.com.ph – Martin Nievera on Instagram described his most recent concert “challenging.”

I must agree. As a performer myself and for 24 years now, I consider my fellow Filipinos the most difficult-to-please audience in the whole world.

I have performed all over the United States, Europe, Middle East, China, and Australia, but nothing compares to Pinoys.

Arnel Pineda, who performed with Journey at the Mall Of Asia (MOA) concert grounds last weekend, was also “challenged” by Pinoy audiences.

I watched the show with my husband, coming in right as the band was playing “Separate Ways,” one of their biggest hits.

I was expecting to see people screaming their heart out by then but everyone was quiet, as if they were attending a prayer meeting.

Arnel kept on prodding his fellow Filipinos to get up and dance, screaming one-liners like, “C’mon guys” and “This is a rock concert” but to no avail.

Yes, some were waving their arms and singing along, particularly as the band performed “Open Arms” but they looked quite lethargic.

I told my husband, “I’m sure after this concert, Arnel’s American band mates will tease him and say, ‘Oh my goodness Arnel, your people are the most boring audience of all time.’”

Eventually, at one point, Arnel lectured the crowd: “Guys, we just came from countries like Korea whose audiences were dancing and partying. This is a rock concert. As my kababayans, pakita naman natin what we’ve got! This is my hometown!”

Like actors given instructions by a director, it was only then that people in the crowd stood up to rock to the music.

I am hoping that when EXO hits the country this weekend to perform at the Araneta Coliseum, people would be more energetic.

I remember performing as front act for 2NE1 some years ago and the fans of the group were electrifying. They didn’t know me but they gave me the warmest welcome. I guess concerts are all about youth and vigor. So attend them while you can still rock and make your country proud.

