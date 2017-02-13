Pinoy producer Jhett Tolentino wins first Grammy

Screengrab from Instagram/jhett_tolentino

Tony-award winning Filipino producer Jhett Tolentino has just won his first Grammy! He and The Color Purple team picked up the Best Musical Theater Album at the Grammy Awards, held Sunday night, February 12 (February 13), in Los Angeles.

According to the list of nominees on grammy.com, Cynthia Erivo and Jennifer Hudson are named principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders, and Jhett Tolentino, producers, and Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell, and Allee Willis, the composers/lyricists.

Jhett was born and raised in Iloilo, where he finished his degree in accountancy. He moved to New York in 2004 and fell in love with theater. He soon started his company JoanJhett Productions with producer partner Joan Raffe.

In 2014, Jhett won Tony Awards for co-producing A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Best Musical) and A Raisin in the Sun (Best Revival of a Play). In 2013, he won a Tony for Best Musical for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

