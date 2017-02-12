Legal experts advise illegal Filipinos in US to assert rights

Posted February 13th, 2017 | News | Comments | 54 views

Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Prime

via filipinotimes.ae – Amid growing tension over immigration in the US, a public information session has urged undocumented Filipino immigrants to become aware of their rights and use available resources to assert them.

Representatives of the Filipino Community Center, Asian Law Caucus, Migrante SoMa/Tenderloin and National Alliance For Filipino Concerns (NAFCON) held the event at the Bayanihan Community Center in the South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood, reported Inquirer.

Undocumented Filipinos in the United States live in a perpetual state of fear and uncertainty. But they shouldn’t, some of the session participants reportedly said.

“They shouldn’t live in fear,” Terrence Valen, director of Filipino Community Center and president of NAFCON, was quoted as saying. “They should be prepared, and assert their rights together with community groups and organizations. Lawyers are ready and willing to help them.”

Princess R. Bustos, a community organizer for Migrante SoMa/Tenderloin, reportedly said, “We are our only defense, and the only way that we can fight against these attacks against our community is to stand together, fight for our rights, and protect each other,” she said. “We will not let Trump’s divisive tactics of pitting groups against each stray us from holding him accountable. We want our kababayans to know that Migrante is here for them, to not be afraid, and they have the power to change their situation.”

Valen was quoted as saying that “violent attacks have happened in our community. People have been verbally harassed about going ‘back to your country,’ saying ‘you don’t deserve to be here. You’re dirty.’ People here in the [SoMa] neighborhood were beaten up on local streets by racist whites, and the police are not really defending them, so these are things that are happening on the ground in our community.”

Valen reportedly claimed that some undocumented Filipinos are in trouble due to their criminal activities in the motherland.

“[They] are in detention for deportation right now because of drug offenses in the Philippines,” he was quoted as saying. “So these are being used against Filipino immigrants in this country to detain and deport them.”

Speakers discussed the history of immigration, immigrants’ rights, and the importance of sanctuary cities for immigrants, leading to a Q&A session.

“I really appreciated it,” Inquirer quoted Pearl, one of the audience members, as saying. “I really like all the topics. It’s very helpful for me, and I want to spread it to all the people I know here … and my friends.”

Find more like this: News

  • Legal experts advise illegal Filipinos in US to assert rights
  • 6 dead, dozens hurt in magnitude-6.7 Surigao quake
  • 15,000 residents lose homes in Tondo fire
  • Why some Pinoys in US feel betrayed by Duterte
  • 200k overseas Filipino voters ‘deactivated’ for failing to vote
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
  • Top 5 finish for PH’s Catriona Gray at Miss World 2016
  • Miss Earth PH apologizes for controversial remark, gives up crown
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
  • Pinoy village boy chosen as ‘Young Earth Ambassador’
  • Philippines sees opportunity in wealthy neighbours’ golden years
  • 17-year-old Pinoy builds working life-size BB-8 droid
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
  • Carlos Celdran appointed Manila tourism consultant
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
  • Pinoy athletes break sweat in Rio
  • Pinoy referee picked for Olympics
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines