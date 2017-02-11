6 dead, dozens hurt in magnitude-6.7 Surigao quake

via CNN Philippines – Six people were reported dead and dozens injured after a strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Surigao City on Friday night.

The death toll has climbed to six while 125 were injured, PSSupt. Antony Maghari of Philippine National Police Surigao del Norte told CNN Philippines on Saturday.

A state of calamity has been declared in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte Gov. Sol Matugas said.

Matugas said at least 11 towns were affected by the quake, which also damaged the provincial capitol, two major bridges, and other infrastructure.

Power is still out in quake-affected areas as of Saturday morning.

The earthquake also forced the closure of Surigao City domestic airport, officials said Saturday. All flights were canceled due to damaged runway. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the airport might be closed until March 10.

“Ito ang pinakamatinding earthquake na naexperience namin (This is the worst earthquake we have ever experienced),” Matugas said.

The governor, however, called for calm, assuring residents that the local government is ready to extend help to affected families.

The earthquake struck 14 k.m. northwest of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte at 10:03 p.m. on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the quake is tectonic in origin and had a depth of 11 k.m.

Intensity 6 was felt in Surigao City, and Pintuyan, Southern Leyte.

Intensity 5 was felt in Mandaue City, San Ricardo, Limasawa and San Francisco, Southern Leyte; Intensity 4 in Hinunangan, Southern Leyte and Butuan City; Intensity 3 in Hibok-hibok, Camiguin, Tolosa and Tacloban, Leyte, Bislig City, Gingoog City, Misamis; and Intensity 2 in Cagayan de Oro City, Talocogon City, Agusan del Sur, Dumaguete City, and Cebu City.

Find more like this: News