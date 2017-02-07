200k overseas Filipino voters ‘deactivated’ for failing to vote

Posted February 7th, 2017 | News | Comments | 94 views

Photo by Mark Z. Saludes/Rappler

By Julie M. Aurelio/inquirer.net – For failing to vote in two consecutive national elections, around 200,000 overseas absentee voters have been deactivated by the Commission on Elections after the May 2016 polls.

The Comelec’s Office for Overseas Voting made the announcement as it urged Filipinos based in other countries who were deactivated to register so that they could participate in the 2019 midterm elections.

“We are not so strict in enfranchisement. You only have to go to the embassy and give a manifestation of intent, it is already enough proof of your desire to be reinstated,” said Election Commissioner Arthur Lim.

Lim heads the Comelec’s OFOV, which recorded 1,376,067 overseas absentee voters in the May 2016 national elections.

However, records showed that after the elections, around 200,000 overseas absentee voters were deactivated due to their failure to vote in two consecutive national elections.

“We have to implement the law so we deactivated them. We cannot avoid doing that because our task is also law enforcement,” Lim said.

Under Republic Act 8189 or the Voters’ Registration Act of 1996, one’s failure to vote in two consecutive national elections will result in his or her deactivation of the right to vote.

This means that the 200,000 deactivated voters were unable to exercise their right to vote in the 2013 and 2016 national elections.

Lim assured the voters the Comelec has been and would be lax in its approach for reinstatement so that a voter may exercise his right to suffrage again.

“We still adopt the register anywhere policy. So they can register anywhere,” Lim said, explaining that a voter can register either in the country where he has been working or in the Philippines.

Earlier, the Comelec resumed its OAV registration for the May 2019 midterm elections last December 1, which will end on September 30, 2019.

The poll body is targeting one million OAV registrants this time, to bring the total number of registered voters at 2.3 million.

In the May 2016 elections, there were 1,376,067 overseas absentee voters, including 1,326,728 land-based and 49,339 sea-based voters.

Find more like this: News

  • 200k overseas Filipino voters ‘deactivated’ for failing to vote
  • Philippines ‘unfit for mining’ because of nation’s unique ecosystem: minister
  • Pinoy scientists support March for Science in US
  • Nickel prices surge after Philippines shuts down mines
  • 5 missing, over 120 injured in Cavite factory fire
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
  • Top 5 finish for PH’s Catriona Gray at Miss World 2016
  • Miss Earth PH apologizes for controversial remark, gives up crown
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
  • Pinoy village boy chosen as ‘Young Earth Ambassador’
  • Philippines sees opportunity in wealthy neighbours’ golden years
  • 17-year-old Pinoy builds working life-size BB-8 droid
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
  • Carlos Celdran appointed Manila tourism consultant
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
  • Pinoy athletes break sweat in Rio
  • Pinoy referee picked for Olympics
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines