Oops: Maxine Medina says Imelda Marcos invented the terno

Posted January 28th, 2017 | Lifestyle | Comments | 28 views

Photo courtesy of Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Singson Facebook fan page

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab/inquirer.net – Bb. Pilipinas Maxine Medina major mistake in a video screened during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe held on Thursday night: She claimed it was Imelda Marcos, wife of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who invented the traditional terno.

“The terno was actually invented by our former first lady, Imelda Marcos. She invented these butterfly sleeves and they use it (to) cover their face,” Medina said in the video, which was shot during an ancillary event in Vigan, where the Miss Universe candidates paraded in terno.

Ramon Valera, national artist for fashion design, is widely believed to have introduced the terno by unifying the baro’t saya into a single dress while exaggerating the bell sleeves during the early ’40’s, according to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCAA).

The history of the terno was traced to a collective effort of various designers as Philippine fashion evolved, according to Gino Gonzales and Mark Lewis Higgins in their book “Fashionable Filipinas: An Evolution of the Philippine National Dress in Photographs, 1860-1960.”

In an Inquirer report, Gonzales was quoted as saying that Valera did not create the terno.

“We want to correct some misconceptions, including the idea that Ramon Valera invented the terno; he did not,” Gonzales said in the report.

“No one person invented it,” he added. “It was a collective effort. The removal of the pañuelo, which is usually attributed to Valera, happened way, way before [he removed it]. Women have been trying to remove it way before.”

Medina would have been correct had she said that Imelda Marcos popularized the terno by wearing it at official functions when she was still first lady.

She became an icon of Philippine fashion, at the same time a symbol of extravagant living while Filipinos were poor and hungry at the height of her husband’s brutal martial law regime. /

Find more like this: Lifestyle

  • Oops: Maxine Medina says Imelda Marcos invented the terno
  • When beauty queens become local celebrities
  • The lowly calamansi and its place in Filipino cuisine
  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Filipina becomes first female limo driver of Uber Dubai
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance
  • Jose Mari Chan and the song that made Filipino Christmas
  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
  • Top 5 finish for PH’s Catriona Gray at Miss World 2016
  • Miss Earth PH apologizes for controversial remark, gives up crown
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
  • Pinoy village boy chosen as ‘Young Earth Ambassador’
  • Philippines sees opportunity in wealthy neighbours’ golden years
  • 17-year-old Pinoy builds working life-size BB-8 droid
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
  • Carlos Celdran appointed Manila tourism consultant
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
  • Pinoy athletes break sweat in Rio
  • Pinoy referee picked for Olympics
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines