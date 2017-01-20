Tiny Filipino Taylor Swift Wannabe Wows the Internet With Perfect Performance

Posted January 20th, 2017

Photo via ABS CBN broadcast center

By Ryan General/nextshark.com – Young Filipino-British actress and TV host Xia Vigor not only wowed judges on a local talent show in the Philippines, but also broke the internet after a video of her uncanny performance as mini-Taylor Swift went massively viral.

A contestant of the popular “Your Face Sounds Familiar”, the feisty seven-year-old mimicked Swift perfectly in the show, singing along to the 2008 hit “You Belong To Me”.

Vigor’s performance, complete with the pop idol’s signature facial expressions and costume changes, has so far accumulated over four million views on YouTube.

The show’s judges, Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano and Ogie Alcasid, were all impressed, showering her with praises after the song. Fans also flocked to Twitter to express their support and admiration for the tiny star.

Originally from Exeter in the U.K., Xia Vigor was previously the grand winner of another contest in the Philippines, Showtime’s Mini Me 2 segment, where she performed as a mini Selena Gomez. After her first win, the talented kid has since appeared on several local television shows in the Philippines.

