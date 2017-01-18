Filipina becomes first female limo driver of Uber Dubai

via filipinotimes.ae – Uber Dubai’s has introduced its first female limousine driver, who hails from the Philippines.

Fritzie Castro, 43, has been in Dubai for seven years. She works the 4am-4pm shift, waking up six days a week at 2 am, setting out and waiting in the car for passengers to ping, reported Khaleej Times.

Castro, a licensed limo driver for the Road and Transport Authority (RTA), started ferrying passengers on Tuesday, the report said.

She reportedly drives the Land Cruiser allocated to her that remains parked outside her home in Satwa.

Despite a slow start to the early mornings, Castro is now the first female limousine driver in the ridesharing industry in Dubai, said the news portal.

The mother of three reportedly says she gets at least seven-eight passengers on any given day, and is looking forward to meeting more people now that she’s linked to Uber.

Fritzie used to be with the Emirates Transport fleet before moving on to Duin Luxury Cars, working for seven months as their transport coordinator for major hotel chains in the city, the report said.

Doing the rounds of hotels, she reportedly heard about Uber through visitors and hotel guests requesting the service.
“I hope this will encourage more of my female colleagues to join,” Khaleej Times quoted her as saying.

Chris Free, GM of Uber UAE, reportedly said: “We believe this will be just the beginning – and anticipate adding more female drivers to the limo fleet this year.”

Earlier in the week, Uber and RTA signed an agreement that enabled more than 14,000 Dubai taxis and limousines to be booked via Uber – 14,541 public vehicles, including 9,841 taxis and 4,700 limousines, the news portal reported.

