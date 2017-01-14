86% of Pinoys have no bank deposits

By Mary Grace Padin/The Philippine Star – Most Philippine households or 86 percent don’t have bank accounts due to various reasons, including not having enough money to deposit and lack of trust in banks, a survey conducted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

The figure indicated only two of every 10 households deposited their savings in banks, based on BSP’s 2014 Consumer Finance Survey.

“This is consistent with the results of the National Baseline Survey on Financial Inclusion conducted by the BSP in 2014. The said survey showed that out of 43.2 percent adults who currently have savings either through banks or cooperatives, 32.7 percent put their money in banks,” Rosabel Guerrero, director of BSP’s Department of Economic Statistics, said. “The results therefore indicate that only 14.1 percent of adults save in banks.”

The main reason cited by the respondents for not having bank accounts was not having enough money to keep one. Others said they did not need accounts, they could not manage an account, they found banks or similar institutions inaccessible, service charges were too high and they did not trust banks.

“I think this is a challenge also to the regulators, BSP, to make sure that bank branching is really liberalized and given encouragement so that more and more presence is felt by the population,” BSP deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo said.

Banks were identified as the most popular depository institution of Filipinos, followed by multipurpose or credit cooperatives, paluwagan and savings and loan associations. Together, banking institutions held 83.1 percent of deposit accounts.

Only about 70 percent of these accounts, on the other hand, earned interest, indicating that 30 percent of households still preferred to maintain their deposit accounts even if their balance was already below the required amount to earn interest.

Results of the survey also showed that two percent of households in the Philippines had credit cards. More households in the National Capital Region (3.9 percent) reported having credit cards compared to those outside (1.1 percent).

The BSP’s study also showed that the median and average income of households in 2013 stood at P178,607 and P106,180, respectively.

More than half of the respondents sourced their income from wages and salaries, while others earned through self-employment, financial assistance from abroad and financial assistance from other households.

Food and beverage consumed inside the home accounted for 42.7 percent of Filipino’s annual expenditures. This was followed by rent, transportation, education, food and beverage outside the home, electricity, medicine and utilities, among others.

The three most common assets held by households were home appliances (90.6 percent), their own residence (75.5 percent) and motor vehicles (27.5 percent).

Only 5.2 percent of households borrowed money to acquire their residences while 11.9 percent of them applied for a loan to buy motor vehicles.

Aside from housing and vehicle loans and credit card loans, 15.2 percent of the respondents availed themselves of loans, such as personal, salary, multipurpose and business loans.

The BSP said more households now are more inclined to put their surplus money in the bank. Only one in four Filipinos is covered by retirement or insurance plan.

The BSP said it also expects a significant increase in the country’s labor force in the next 10 years due to the young population.

The 2014 Consumer Finance Survey covered 18,000 households from all regions of the country, with the exception of Leyte and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

The quadrennial survey was conducted to determine the financial conditions of Filipino households, including their financial and non-financial assets, level of indebtedness, sources of credit and income, spending and insurance coverage.

“I think the key messages or the policy implications are also very important. We still need to continue strengthening effort and advocacy towards greater financial inclusion,” Guinigundo said.

“Second, given the numbers that we saw, it’s important that government employment programs and policies be expanded to cover more working and non-working Filipinos and I think we’ve started with PERA, with PhilHealth, so that health coverage is also expanded,” he added.

The deputy governor also noted the need to intensify financial education programs, particularly in the micro, small and medium sectors.

“I think the challenge remains in ensuring the more inclusive economic growth. Because more inclusive growth results in more jobs created and therefore an expanded way of earning livelihood,” he said.

New lending tack

Meanwhile, non-government organization Ahon sa Hirap Inc. (ASHI) has proven that allowing the poorest of the poor to borrow from P1,000 to P100,000 can also be profitable, by using an unconventional approach to the lending business.

It was so successful, in fact, that founding chairman Generoso Octavio now claims ASHI’s loan portfolio has reached P500 million spread across Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Cavite, Capiz, Aklan and Antique provinces.

Find more like this: News