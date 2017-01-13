Nickelodeon theme park construction to push through — developer

By Louise Maureen Simeon/philstar.com – The developer of the planned Nickelodeon theme park in Palawan has confirmed that the attraction will push through but clarified that this would not be “underwater” contrary to earlier reports.

Developer Coral World Park Undersea Resorts Inc. said the undersea-themed master planned development is not a theme park but a “resort and attraction.”

“There has never been any form of communication from our side mentioning a theme park. Our plans are to build a resort and attraction, of which we are designing as an undersea attraction with an ocean conservation focus,” Coral World Park Marketing and Communications director Susan Lee said in a statement.

“There will be no theme park development in Palawan,” she added.

The company noted that the “undersea-themed” park is land-based but is designed to meet the international standards required as a global destination, especially environment-related standards advocating conservation tourism, renewable energy and category five proof architecture.

The developer also slammed international media outfit Agence France-Presse saying it did not clearly reflect the full details of the announcement of Coral World Park and Nickelodeon-owner Viacom International Media Networks.

After the announcement, several online petitions against the plan have been launched by various environmental groups.

“We take the petitions seriously but sad to say, information has been misunderstood. We hope these points clarify all matters concerning this development,” the developer said.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has already announced that it will not allow the construction of the theme park.

“I will never allow our biodiversity to be killed for money that some people want to make,” Environment Secretary Gina Lopez said.

Palawan is home to more than 300 coral species or about half of all coral species in the world, as well as breeding ground of more than 1,500 fish species in the country.

Coral World Park has also clarified reports that a full 400 hectares are to be developed under water is inaccurate.

“Only 100 hectares have been allocated for the Nickelodeon facility and up to 30 hectares is allocated for the attraction itself, which has not been finalized yet,” it said.

The Coral World Park emphasized that the master planned development will not only help create jobs for local communities but will help provide the necessary funding to ensure on-going protection of the area.

“When completed, it will be the largest coral reef conservation program in Asia, with Asia’s largest marine sanctuary for five key species — dolphins, sea cows, sea horses, turtles and whale sharks,” it said.

The facility will be on a private property and will be undergoing all the necessary approvals from the government before construction starts.

“This project is five years in the making and coordinated with the relevant officials of the Philippine government,” Lee said.

The Coral World Park is funded by the Monaco-based Dr. AB Moñozca Foundation and its CWP Trust, which advocates ocean protection.

“We have our own strict adherence to the environment. We aim to create a large scale reef conservation program which is sustainable, together with sanctuaries for key species in the area — these are part of our blue-print besides the job creation opportunities,” the company said.

“We aim to work with as many advocates as possible to create a world class destination for tourism with an undersea theme,” it added.

