Filipino wins nearly P5 million after making halfcourt shot at Lakers game

Photo from Acoba’s Instagram

Jerald Acoba, a 30-year-old Filipino based in Tulare, California, became a rich man on Tuesday, January 3 (Wednesday morning, Manila time).

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at the Staples Center, Acoba converted a halfcourt shot to win the MGM Big Shot Jackpot contest.

After the attempt went in, Acoba celebrated the same way Los Angeles point guard D’Angelo Russell does – by pointing at the “ice in his veins.”

Watch the $95,000-winning shot above.

In his Instagram account bio, Acoba says he’s a Filipino whose favorite sports teams include the Lakers, San Francisco 49ers and San Francisco Giants. He told NBA.com that he wants to buy his mother a new car with the money.

