Over 100 inmates escape in Kidapawan City jail siege

By VJ Bacungan/CNN Philippines – Authorities are in hot pursuit of over 100 inmates who escaped the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan City early Wednesday morning following an armed siege at the prison.

Acting Provincial Jail Warden Supt. Peter John Bongngat Jr. told CNN Philippines the attack happened at around 1:15 a.m. supposedly by around 100 members of a breakaway group of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

“Allegedly this a group of Commander Kirby, breakaway group of the MILF,” Bongngat said. “Mga more or less 100 ito because of volume of fire na narinig namin kanina. Fire was coming from all all sides, except itong front, kung saan yung office namin, tsaka yung main guardhouse po namin.”

[Translation: There were more or less 100 of them because of the volume of fire we heard earlier. Fire was coming from all sides, except from the front, where our office is, and our main guardhouse.]

Bongngat also said one BJMP officer was killed during the firefight. In a press statement, the BJMP said the officer was Jail Officer 1 Excell Ray Vicedo.

“Yung unang tinarget po nila is yung tower post po natin,” Bongngat said. “Ayun nga, na-hit po yung isang kasamahan po natin. Tamang-tama, pagbaba nila from the tower post, ‘yun po yung sinabayan po ng mga inmates na mag-setup ng inakyatan nila dun sa likod using yung bed bags po nila and yung mga kumot po.”

[Translation: Their first target was our tower post, where one of our comrades was hit. When they were heading down from the tower post, the inmates used this opportunity to set up their escape at the rear of the prison using their bed bags and blankets.]

Bongngat also said some of the escapees were comrades of the armed group.

“Mostly po Muslim brothers po natin ito and most of them are mga members po nila,” he said. “Pero yung iba, sumabay na lang po siguro.”

[Translation: They are mostly our Muslim brothers and most of them are their members. But the others likely just went along with the jailbreak.]

Prepared for attack

Bongngat also said authorities had been warned in December 2016 that a group would attack the prison on New Year’s day.

“We were given intelligence reports last Dec. 30. That’s why we had a conference with the Provincial Director of the PNP (Philippine National Police) North Cotabato, together with the Battalion Commander of the Philippine Army,” he said.

“And we were prepared because we were expecting that they will attack us on the evening of New Year,” Bongngat added. “So all security personnel from the PNP, the BJMP and the Philippine Army were readily prepared for that eventuality.”

Manhunt on

Meanwhile, the BJMP said in a press statement the Special Action Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, together with the BJMP Special Tactics and Response Team, are conducting clearing and pursuit operations following the attack.

“All BJMP units in Region 12 and nearby provinces remain on heightened alert,” the agency added.

