Welcome To The Future Of Bus Travel In The Philippines

By Casey Hynes /forbes.com – Au Soriano worked in the corporate telecommunications world for decades before she became an entrepreneur. She always wanted to start her own business, but until 2013, she wasn’t sure what type of company that would be. Then she decided to leave the corporate world and strike out on her own.

Soriano holds a degree in electronics and communications engineering and was head of strategic business development at Smart Communications, Inc. when she made the move.

“Women are not taken very seriously when it comes to technology roles,” Soriano said. “In the Philippines, CEOs and high-level officials of telco companies are mostly male. I was already VP-level when I was with Smart, so I thought, ‘What’s the next move for me, career-wise?’ Aside from the fact that the telco industry is going to change drastically, I thought as a female, I can only get so far. The only way for me to be a true leader in a certain company or certain industry is to do it myself.”

When considering potential problems to solve as an entrepreneur, Soriano drew on personal experience. Like many Filipinos, she had relied in the past on long-distance bus services to get around the country. But the industry hadn’t changed much in recent years. In fact, it hadn’t progressed much in decades. People had to line up in advance of their trips, waiting hours to purchase tickets. Soriano said long-distance bus trips are in high demand among students and workers in Manila who visit their families in different provinces, as well as travelers looking for affordable ways to get around the country.

“When I was younger, we were taking the bus a lot. In 2012, I was surprised that the way we traveled 30 years ago is still the same way people travel now, despite the fact that the people who are lining up for these bus tickets would have smartphones in their hands, they would have tablets, and they’re lining up for tickets,” Soriano said.

