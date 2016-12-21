Stormy Christmas Day feared over Metro Manila, Bicol, Samar

By Frances Mangosing/inquirer.net – It may be a rainy Christmas in parts of the country due to a low pressure area (LPA) that’s expected to intensify into a tropical cyclone.

The state weather bureau said the LPA was last spotted 1,800 kilometers east of Mindanao, still outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

In a press briefing on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the LPA was expected to enter PAR on Thursday evening, when it would be locally called “Nina.”

The LPA is forecast to affect the Southern Luzon and may make landfall over the Bicol-Samar area by Saturday or Sunday as a tropical storm.

The storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain along its path and may trigger flashfloods or landslides.

Metro Manila is also expected to be affected by rain.

Pagasa said sea travel would be risky over the northern seaboard of Northern and Central Luzon due to the surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

The storm is expected to exit the PAR by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

As of Wednesday, the weather disturbance still had no direct effect on the country.

