James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings

via theguardian.com – Singer says in Facebook post his work is not political but ‘sometimes you have to make a political stand’ against unacceptable assaults on rule of law

Grammy award-winning singer James Taylor has cancelled a February 2017 concert in the Philippines in protest at the alleged extrajudicial killings in president Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal drug war.

“I don’t think of my music as being particularly political but sometimes one is called upon to make a political stand,” the US star said in social media posts on Twitter as well as on his Facebook page.

