Top 5 finish for PH’s Catriona Gray at Miss World 2016

Posted December 19th, 2016 | Entertainment | Comments | 142 views

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

via rappler.com – The Philippines’ Catriona Gray finished in the top 5 at the Miss World 2016 pageant held December 18 at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland, USA.

Before the winners were named, the top 5 finalists were asked questions by former Miss World titleholders and judges.

It was Miss World 2015, Spain’s Mireia Lalaguna, who asked Catriona, “Which qualities do you think it will take to wear my crown?”

Catriona answered:

“I think first of all, it takes bravery. To be a Miss World is to carry a burning torch. It is like action carried out by one to illuminate the lives of many. And I would dedicate my whole self, my love for the arts, and my voice to trying to uplift, empower, and educate people. And it would be my greatest honor and duty to hold this torch high enough so that all the world could feel and see its light.”

Later, Miss World 2015, Spain’s Mireia Lalaguna, crowned her successor, Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie del Valle.

Catriona did well in the pre-coronation rounds and won one of the pre-pageant challenges, Multimedia.

Find more like this: Entertainment

  • Duterte eyes changing martial law provision in Constitution
  • Stormy Christmas Day feared over Metro Manila, Bicol, Samar
  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
  • Top 5 finish for PH’s Catriona Gray at Miss World 2016
  • Malacañang declares Dec. 26, January 2 special non-working holidays
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
  • Top 5 finish for PH’s Catriona Gray at Miss World 2016
  • Miss Earth PH apologizes for controversial remark, gives up crown
  • Filipino housewife is ‘Vietnam Idol’
  • Selena Gomez calls Manila show the ‘loudest’
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
  • Pinoy village boy chosen as ‘Young Earth Ambassador’
  • Philippines sees opportunity in wealthy neighbours’ golden years
  • 17-year-old Pinoy builds working life-size BB-8 droid
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
  • Carlos Celdran appointed Manila tourism consultant
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
  • Pinoy athletes break sweat in Rio
  • Pinoy referee picked for Olympics
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
  • What they don’t tell you about the OFW life
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines