Top 5 finish for PH’s Catriona Gray at Miss World 2016

via rappler.com – The Philippines’ Catriona Gray finished in the top 5 at the Miss World 2016 pageant held December 18 at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland, USA.

Before the winners were named, the top 5 finalists were asked questions by former Miss World titleholders and judges.

It was Miss World 2015, Spain’s Mireia Lalaguna, who asked Catriona, “Which qualities do you think it will take to wear my crown?”

Catriona answered:

“I think first of all, it takes bravery. To be a Miss World is to carry a burning torch. It is like action carried out by one to illuminate the lives of many. And I would dedicate my whole self, my love for the arts, and my voice to trying to uplift, empower, and educate people. And it would be my greatest honor and duty to hold this torch high enough so that all the world could feel and see its light.”

Later, Miss World 2015, Spain’s Mireia Lalaguna, crowned her successor, Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie del Valle.

Catriona did well in the pre-coronation rounds and won one of the pre-pageant challenges, Multimedia.

