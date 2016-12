via CNNPhilippines – Malacañang declared December 26 and January 2 as special non-working days.

In Presidential Proclamation 117, the Office of the President stated that the non-working holidays “will give the people full opportunity to celebrate the holidays with their families and loved ones.”

December 25 and January 1 fall on a Sunday. Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are regular holidays.

Find more like this: News