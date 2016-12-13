Which countries pay OFWs the highest?

By Don Kevin Hapal/rappler.com – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) takes over the United States’ spot as the top paying country for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in 2016, according to Workabroad.ph’s Overseas Report released on Wednesday, November 23.

OFWs with healthcare-related jobs are the top earners in UAE, with salaries for doctors at P253,826 a month (US $5,093.84). The UAE is followed by Qatar and Canada, with salaries at P209,700 ($4,207.55) and P172,500 ($3,461.15) respectively.

From being the top paying country in 2015, the US didn’t make it to the top 10 this year with demand for healthcare workers declining, said Workabroad.ph Business Unit Manager Rhea Suiza.

The report covers land-based job postings on Workabroad.ph from January to September 2016. Workabroad.ph is the country’s leading jobs portal for overseas employment opportunities and currently covers 90% market share of overseas employers.

In terms of specialization, OFWs in the healthcare (doctor/diagnosis) industry, specifically pediatricians and gynecologists, earn the highest, with an average salary of P111,620 ($2,239.24).

Healthcare (doctor/diagnosis) is also the highest paying specialization among junior executives, or those with 1 to 4 years of experience.

For supervisors, those with jobs on the Aviation/Aircraft Maintenance Industry are paid the highest, with Heliport Schedulers earning as much as P209,700 ($4,207.55) per month.

Those in the agriculture, forestry, or fisheries industry meanwhile are the top earners among managers, with an average monthly salary of P129,375 ($2,594.77).

