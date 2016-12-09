Rappler Talk: What’s next for Leni Robredo?

via rappler.com

Rappler talks to Leni Robredo, Vice-President of the Philippines.

On Monday, December 5, Robredo resigned from the Cabinet after receiving a text message from Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr asking her to “desist from attending Cabinet meetings,” as ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Robredo has opposed key policies and decisions of the administration, such as the burial of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Will Robredo be the face of the opposition? Watch this interview with Rappler’s Investigative News head Chay Hofileña to find out what her next steps will be.

HIGHLIGHTS

On resignation: I was telling myself, I didnt want to leave – we were doing so much in HUDC already. There was so much more to do – I am fully aware that I cannot function as HUDC chair without the support of the President.

As opposition leader: I would have more elbow room now to really be vocal about EJKs for example, death penalty, lowering of the age of criminal liabiity, the burial of the late President Marcos.

On Marcos burial: There are many groups around who feel strongly about this decision of the President. But the voices who are opposing are discordant at this point. There is no unifying voice aside from the ones that came out during the rallies. I want to unify all the voices of dissent. I’m still hopeful the President will listen.

Central message for Marcos burial with 2 different groups opposed to Marcos burial: For me, we stand a lesser chance of being heard if we ourselves are not united. I’d like to create a platform where all the dissenting voices would agree on one thing – it will be difficult, I belong to one political party, and for some people it is always difficult to separate my person from the party I belong to.

What if the President does not listen? The past 5 months, the President has backed down on several decisions already. And I think it is still worth a try. Pag hindi siya nakinig ibang usapan yun. (If he doensn’t listen, that’s another matter.) If he doesn’t listen then the fight will be against him already. For now, I don’t think there is a need for that.

On the death penalty: The bill was passed in the committee level without giving it a chance to be debated on. Minadali. Doon ako nangangamba, that it was passed because it’s something that the President wants. Nasaan na yung independence ng different branches of government. This is a test of democracy di ba? Pag hinahayaan natin na ganito ang implicaitons niyan is so much more than the death penalty bill. The implications strike at the very core of our democratic processes already?

The war on drugs: I think kaya ganito siya the outrage is not enough. What is scary now is that we’re getting used to it already – kailan ito hihinto, if we don’t make our voices loud enough? It has become the ‘menu for the day,’ may napapatay left and right. Yung linya na will you protect evil or will you protect the victim? You don’t know anymore what is the delienation between the two. Taking the law into our hands has become usual already. Everyone is given the license to just kill anybody?

On sectors’ role in stopping EJK: The Church should be more vocal about this – wala bang outrage dahil di alam kung ano ang tunay na nangyayari? Wala bang outrage dahil sumasangayon tayo sa nagaganap? Or wala bang outrage dahil nasasanay na tayo?

On handling the President’s macho/sexist comments: I have endured a lot of those behind closed doors. It is always a struggle between expressing my outrage and keeping quiet about it. And in so many instances I decided to keep quiet about it, only because it might affect our work relationship and mahalaga talaga sa akin ang trabaho ko sa housing. But when those remarks were made public that was when the line was crossed, I cannot just sit down and not say anything. Hindi na lang ako yun. It wasn’t just meant to insult me but every Filipina.

