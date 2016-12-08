The ultimate 100-lb. gift box Filipinos send their relatives every Christmas

By Anne Quito/qz.com – For many Filipinos, Santa Claus looks like a uniformed delivery man schlepping a very big corrugated box.

During the month of December, millions of these so-called balikbayan boxes arrive on people’s doorsteps, shipped from the faraway poles where the 10 million migrant Filipinos reside around the world. The gigantic box filled with presents for an entire family is a holiday tradition in the Philippines, in line with the merry season of gift-giving in the largely Roman Catholic nation.

The word “balikbayan” is a Tagalog compound word that translates to “return [to] country.” As the most iconic symbol of the Filipino diaspora, the balikbayan box serves as an emotional bridge between parents and siblings who part with their families to earn a higher wage abroad collectively known as “Overseas Filipino Workers” (OFW).

