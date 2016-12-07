‘They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals’

Posted December 8th, 2016 | News | Comments | 452 views

Photo by Daniel Berehulak/nytimes.com

Photo by Daniel Berehulak/nytimes.com

Inside President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal antidrug campaign in the Philippines, our photojournalist documented 57 homicide victims over 35 days.

By Daniel Berehulak/nytimes.com – You hear a murder scene before you see it: The desperate cries of a new widow. The piercing sirens of approaching police cars. The thud, thud, thud of the rain drumming on the pavement of a Manila alleyway — and on the back of Romeo Torres Fontanilla.

Tigas, as Mr. Fontanilla was known, was lying facedown in the street when I pulled up after 1 a.m. He was 37. Gunned down, witnesses said, by two unknown men on a motorbike. The downpour had washed his blood into the gutter.

The rain-soaked alley in the Pasay district of Manila was my 17th crime scene, on my 11th day in the Philippines capital. I had come to document the bloody and chaotic campaign against drugs that President Rodrigo Duterte began when he took office on June 30: since then, about 2,000 people had been slain at the hands of the police alone.

I witnessed bloody scenes just about everywhere imaginable — on the sidewalk, on train tracks, in front of a girls’ school, outside 7-Eleven stores and a McDonald’s restaurant, across bedroom mattresses and living-room sofas. I watched as a woman in red peeked at one of those grisly sites through fingers held over her eyes, at once trying to protect herself and permit herself one last glance at a man killed in the middle of a busy road.

Not far from where Tigas was killed, I found Michael Araja, shown in the first photo below, dead in front of a “sari sari,” what locals call the kiosks that sell basics in the slums. Neighbors told me that Mr. Araja, 29, had gone out to buy cigarettes and a drink for his wife, only to be shot dead by two men on a motorcycle, a tactic common enough to have earned its own nickname: riding in tandem.

In another neighborhood, Riverside, a bloodied Barbie doll lay next to the body of a 17-year-old girl who had been killed alongside her 21-year-old boyfriend.

“They are slaughtering us like animals,” said a bystander who was afraid to give his name.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: News

  • Duterte eyes changing martial law provision in Constitution
  • Stormy Christmas Day feared over Metro Manila, Bicol, Samar
  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
  • Top 5 finish for PH’s Catriona Gray at Miss World 2016
  • Malacañang declares Dec. 26, January 2 special non-working holidays
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • James Taylor cancels Philippines concert over Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war killings
  • Top 5 finish for PH’s Catriona Gray at Miss World 2016
  • Miss Earth PH apologizes for controversial remark, gives up crown
  • Filipino housewife is ‘Vietnam Idol’
  • Selena Gomez calls Manila show the ‘loudest’
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
  • ‘Fotobam’ is Pinoy Word of the Year
  • Pinoy village boy chosen as ‘Young Earth Ambassador’
  • Philippines sees opportunity in wealthy neighbours’ golden years
  • 17-year-old Pinoy builds working life-size BB-8 droid
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
  • Carlos Celdran appointed Manila tourism consultant
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
  • The Filipino divers everyone is making fun of are actually total class acts.
  • Rio 2016: Hidilyn Diaz ends Philippine Olympic medal drought with weightlifting silver
  • Pinoy athletes break sweat in Rio
  • Pinoy referee picked for Olympics
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
  • Are you an OFW? Here are bad spending habits you need to break
  • Pinoy maids in Singapore get $50 salary raise
  • Strong demand seen for Pinoy workers in South Korea
  • What they don’t tell you about the OFW life
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines