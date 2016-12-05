VP Leni Robredo resigns as Housing Secretary

via CNNPhilippines – Vice President Leni Robredo has announced that she is resigning from the President’s Cabinet.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Vice President revealed that she is giving up her post as Chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) after she received a text message from Cabinet Secretary Jun Evasco, Jr., relaying the President’s instruction through Bong Go for her to “to desist from attending all Cabinet meetings starting December 5.”

Robredo called the text “the last straw” in a series of efforts to derail her from doing her job.

Robredo said she is tendering her resignation tomorrow, December 5.

However, she stated that her resignation would not hinder her from continuing her duties as Vice President

She said she would continue to support positive initiatives by the administration and oppose those against the people’s interest.

Robredo was appointed Chairman of the Housing Committee in July this year.

Below is her full statement:

“We had hoped this day would not come.

I had been warned of a plot to steal the Vice Presidency. I have chosen to ignore this and focus on the job at hand. But the events of recent days indicate that this plot is now being set into motion.

From the very beginning, the President and I had major differences in principles and values. Since I assumed office, I have been consistent in my opposition to issues such as the burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos in the Libingan ng mga Bayani, extra-judicial killings, reinstating death penalty, lowering the age of criminal liability, and sexual attacks against women.

But we both had a mandate to serve the people. I had hoped that this shared commitment to the poor and marginalized would transcend the differences between us. So, I took the job of Housing Secretary when it was offered to me.

In barely five months, we have solid accomplishments in HUDCC. This, despite the obstacles thrown our way, which are:

One, the budget for all key shelter agencies in 2017 has been slashed by more than P19 billion. Two, all our key shelter agency appointment recommendations have not been acted on. Three, the Executive Order designed to make HUDCC effective was not signed.

Then, we received a text message last Saturday from Cabinet Secretary Jun Evasco, Jr., relaying the President’s instruction through Bong Go for me “to desist from attending all Cabinet meetings starting this Monday, December 5.”

This is the last straw, because it makes it impossible for me to perform my duties. Hence, I am tendering my resignation from the Cabinet on Monday, December 5, 2016. With this resignation, you can expect that I will continue to support the positive initiatives of this administration and oppose those that are inimical to the people’s interest.

However, as your duly elected Vice President, I will not allow the Vice Presidency to be stolen. I will not allow the will of the people to be thwarted. I will continue to serve the Filipino family and fulfill their dream for a better life.”

